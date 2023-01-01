Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

61,133 KM

Details Description

$47,880

+ tax & licensing
$47,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2020 Subaru WRX

2020 Subaru WRX

STI w/ Navigation, Sunroof & Apple CarPlay

2020 Subaru WRX

STI w/ Navigation, Sunroof & Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$47,880

+ taxes & licensing

61,133KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9526039
  Stock #: V-65861
  VIN: JF1VA2V6XL9817946

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 61,133 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / WRX STI TRIM / 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION / AWD / 2.5L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Drive Mode Select / Heated Seats / Navigation System / Sunroof / Voice Command / Premium Sound System / GREAT FOR A FIRST TIME VEHICLE OWNER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Dynamic Stability Control;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

