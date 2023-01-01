$31,590+ tax & licensing
888-688-2408
2020 Toyota Camry
SE w/ Rear Cam, Apple CarPlay
Location
Canada Drives - Calgary
1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6
$31,590
- Listing ID: 9512998
- Stock #: V-68688
- VIN: 4T1G11AK8LU919903
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,880 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota Camry SE - Clean Carfax. Offers plenty of cabin and cargo space. Good seats, steering and visibility make it easy to drive. Comes with Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Lane Departure Warning. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Spare Tire;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Forward Collision Warning;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Lane Departure Warning;Leather Seats;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.