$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC90
T8 Momentum | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
2020 Volvo XC90
T8 Momentum | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 41,596 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666!!!
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid Momentum
This luxury midsize SUV offers a perfect blend of performance, efficiency, and Scandinavian craftsmanship. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged and supercharged plug-in hybrid engine delivering 400HP, it’s perfect for families and individuals seeking a powerful yet eco-friendly driving experience.Features:
- Seating for up to 7 with premium leather upholstery
- 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
- Plug-in hybrid technology offering electric-only driving capability for enhanced fuel efficiency
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
- Power-adjustable heated front seats for all-season comfort
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Safety: Volvo Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking
- LED headlights and fog lights for improved visibility
- Hands-free power liftgate for easy cargo access
Ideal for families or individuals looking for a luxurious, fuel-efficient, and tech-packed SUV with advanced safety and premium comfort.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666