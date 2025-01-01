2020 Volvo XC90

Menu
Powered by a <strong data-start=185 data-end=245>2.0L turbocharged and supercharged plug-in hybrid engine</strong> delivering <strong data-start=257 data-end=266>400HP</strong>, it’s perfect for families and individuals seeking a powerful yet eco-friendly driving experience.</p><h3 data-start=369 data-end=388><strong data-start=373 data-end=386>Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=389 data-end=1179><li data-start=389 data-end=448><strong data-start=391 data-end=414>Seating for up to 7</strong> with premium leather upholstery</li><li data-start=449 data-end=555><strong data-start=451 data-end=493>9-inch touchscreen infotainment system</strong> with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation</li><li data-start=556 data-end=660><strong data-start=558 data-end=587>Plug-in hybrid technology</strong> offering electric-only driving capability for enhanced fuel efficiency</li><li data-start=661 data-end=729><strong data-start=663 data-end=702>Dual-zone automatic climate control</strong> for personalized comfort</li><li data-start=730 data-end=796><strong data-start=732 data-end=772>Keyless entry with push-button start</strong> for added convenience</li><li data-start=797 data-end=863><strong data-start=799 data-end=838>Power-adjustable heated front seats</strong> for all-season comfort</li><li data-start=864 data-end=924><strong data-start=866 data-end=887>Panoramic sunroof</strong> for an open-air driving experience</li><li data-start=925 data-end=1061><strong data-start=927 data-end=938>Safety:</strong> Volvo Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking</li><li data-start=1062 data-end=1123><strong data-start=1064 data-end=1097>LED headlights and fog lights</strong> for improved visibility</li><li data-start=1124 data-end=1179><strong data-start=1126 data-end=1155>Hands-free power liftgate</strong> for easy cargo access</li></ul><p data-start=1181 data-end=1319>Ideal for families or individuals looking for a luxurious, fuel-efficient, and tech-packed SUV with advanced safety and premium comfort.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p data-start=1321 data-end=1420 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=1321 data-end=1418>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</strong></p>

2020 Volvo XC90

41,596 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC90

T8 Momentum | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

12267685

2020 Volvo XC90

T8 Momentum | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

Location

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,596KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4BR0CK8L1604984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 41,596 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666!!!

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

2020 Volvo XC90 T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid Momentum

This luxury midsize SUV offers a perfect blend of performance, efficiency, and Scandinavian craftsmanship. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged and supercharged plug-in hybrid engine delivering 400HP, it’s perfect for families and individuals seeking a powerful yet eco-friendly driving experience.

Features:
  • Seating for up to 7 with premium leather upholstery
  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
  • Plug-in hybrid technology offering electric-only driving capability for enhanced fuel efficiency
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
  • Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
  • Power-adjustable heated front seats for all-season comfort
  • Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience
  • Safety: Volvo Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking
  • LED headlights and fog lights for improved visibility
  • Hands-free power liftgate for easy cargo access

Ideal for families or individuals looking for a luxurious, fuel-efficient, and tech-packed SUV with advanced safety and premium comfort.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Turbo/Supercharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

2020 Volvo XC90