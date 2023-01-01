Menu
2021 Kia Forte

33,178 KM

Details Description

$29,280

+ tax & licensing
$29,280

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

EX Plus w/ Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Sunroof

2021 Kia Forte

EX Plus w/ Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Sunroof

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

$29,280

+ taxes & licensing

33,178KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9640459
  • Stock #: V-74741
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD3ME327509

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74741
  • Mileage 33,178 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / FORTE EX PLUS TRIM / FWD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Sunroof / USB Port / Wireless Phone Charging / GREAT FOR A FIRST TIME VEHICLE OWNER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:Alloy Wheels;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Wireless Phone Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

