2021 Nissan Kicks

2,500 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

2021 Nissan Kicks

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV w/ Clean Carfax, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV w/ Clean Carfax, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

2,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9633682
  • Stock #: V-74272
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CV4ML488555

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74272
  • Mileage 2,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! White 2021 Nissan Kicks 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic 4D Sport Utility SV FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Instant Trade-in Values Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide an instant trade-in value. This vehicle is located in AB. If you're viewing this listing from a different province, the fee to ship this vehicle to your province is included in the list price above. Reviews: * Owners tend to appreciate the Kicks’ responsive drive, deep and accommodating cargo space, optional stereo system, and smooth transmission. Overall, most Kicks owners report fantastic value for the money. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

