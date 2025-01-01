$19,997+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Versa
S | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,840 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
2021 Nissan Versa S
This compact sedan offers a perfect blend of affordability, fuel efficiency, and modern features. Powered by a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine delivering 122HP, it’s ideal for city driving and daily commutes.Features:
- Seating for up to 5 with premium cloth upholstery
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- Rearview camera for added safety and convenience
- Keyless entry and push-button start for easy access
- Split-folding rear seats for additional cargo space
- Safety: Automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and rear automatic braking
Ideal for individuals seeking a budget-friendly, fuel-efficient, and reliable sedan with modern safety features.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
