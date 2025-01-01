Menu
--tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p>2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT</p><p>This stylish midsize sedan is known for its modern design, fuel efficiency, and advanced features. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 160HP, it’s perfect for daily commutes and long highway drives.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium cloth upholstery</li><li>8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity</li><li>Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort</li><li>Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for added convenience</li><li>Power-adjustable driver’s seat for a custom fit</li><li>Safety: Lane-keeping assist, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring</li><li>LED daytime running lights and taillights for enhanced visibility</li><li>Split-folding rear seats for additional cargo space flexibility</li></ul><p>Ideal for individuals or families seeking a fuel-efficient, tech-savvy, and comfortable sedan for everyday use.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

69,535 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

12131694

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,535KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST1NF136974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

2022 Chevrolet Malibu