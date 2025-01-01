$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,535 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT
This stylish midsize sedan is known for its modern design, fuel efficiency, and advanced features. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 160HP, it’s perfect for daily commutes and long highway drives.
Features:
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium cloth upholstery
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for added convenience
- Power-adjustable driver’s seat for a custom fit
- Safety: Lane-keeping assist, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring
- LED daytime running lights and taillights for enhanced visibility
- Split-folding rear seats for additional cargo space flexibility
Ideal for individuals or families seeking a fuel-efficient, tech-savvy, and comfortable sedan for everyday use.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
More inventory From XpressApprovals
(403) 909-8666