2022 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate Hybrid w/ Nav, Pano Sunroof & 360 Cam
- Listing ID: 9510592
- Stock #: V-67474
- VIN: KM8JCCA18NU075092
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # V-67474
- Mileage 479 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Hybrid - Like New. Clean Carfax. Smooth ride quality. Plenty of standard tech and safety features. Roomy interior and comfortable front seats. Comes with Adaptive Cruise Control;Android Auto;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Keep Assist;Leather Seats;Navigation System. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Keyless Entry;LED Headlights;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Tire Inflator/ Repair Kit;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Keep Assist;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Wireless Phone Charging;Ventilated Seats;360 Camera;Premium Sound System;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake;Heated Rear Seats
