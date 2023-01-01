$42,590+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
Delivered to Your Door
Location
Canada Drives - Calgary
1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6
$42,590
- Listing ID: 9713962
- Stock #: V-75685
- VIN: 5XYRGDLC0NG135304
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,875 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated front seats, Remote keyless entry.
Blue 2022 Kia Sorento 2.5L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 191hp 8-Speed Automatic 4D Sport Utility LX Plus AWD
Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee.
Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles.
7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee:
Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up.
AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner:
Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles.
Delivery to Your Door:
Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers.
Instant Trade-in Values
Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide an instant trade-in value.
This vehicle is located in AB. If you're viewing this listing from a different province, the fee to ship this vehicle to your province is included in the list price above.
VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.