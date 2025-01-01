Menu
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT

This compact sedan stands out for its modern design, fuel efficiency, and advanced features. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), it’s perfect for city driving and long commutes.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium cloth upholstery</li><li>8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity</li><li>Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort</li><li>Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience</li><li>Heated front seats and heated steering wheel for cold-weather comfort</li><li>Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support</li><li>Safety: Forward collision avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and rear cross-traffic alert</li><li>LED daytime running lights and taillights for a modern look and improved visibility</li><li>Spacious trunk with split-folding rear seats for added cargo versatility</li></ul><p>Ideal for individuals or families seeking a sleek, tech-savvy, and fuel-efficient sedan with modern safety and comfort features.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

67,026 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Location

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,026KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG2PU564736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2023 Hyundai Elantra