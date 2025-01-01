Menu
--tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p>2023 Hyundai Sonata Preferred</p><p>This midsize sedan offers a perfect balance of style, technology, and comfort. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 191HP, it’s ideal for daily commutes and long-distance road trips.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium cloth upholstery</li><li>10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation</li><li>Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort</li><li>Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for convenience</li><li>Heated front seats and heated steering wheel for added comfort in colder weather</li><li>Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support</li><li>Safety: Forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control</li><li>LED headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights for enhanced visibility</li><li>Split-folding rear seats for expanded cargo versatility</li></ul><p>Ideal for individuals or families seeking a stylish, fuel-efficient, and tech-forward sedan packed with modern safety and comfort features.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2023 Hyundai Sonata

70,657 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

12131700

2023 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

Location

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,657KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHL24JA1PA311779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,657 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2023 Hyundai Sonata