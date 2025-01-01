$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,657 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Hyundai Sonata Preferred
This midsize sedan offers a perfect balance of style, technology, and comfort. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 191HP, it’s ideal for daily commutes and long-distance road trips.
Features:
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium cloth upholstery
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start and remote start for convenience
- Heated front seats and heated steering wheel for added comfort in colder weather
- Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support
- Safety: Forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control
- LED headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights for enhanced visibility
- Split-folding rear seats for expanded cargo versatility
Ideal for individuals or families seeking a stylish, fuel-efficient, and tech-forward sedan packed with modern safety and comfort features.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
