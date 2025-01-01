$114,997+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
STINGRAY 2LT | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
STINGRAY 2LT | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$114,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,959 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666!!!
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT
This high-performance sports car delivers breathtaking speed, precision handling, and advanced technology. Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine producing 495HP, it’s perfect for those who crave an exhilarating driving experience.Features:
- Full-body PPF wrap for superior paint protection and a flawless finish.
- Seating for 2 with premium leather and suede upholstery
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
- Performance data recorder for tracking lap times and driving stats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start for convenience
- Heated and ventilated front seats with power-adjustable settings
- Bose 14-speaker premium audio system for an immersive sound experience
- Safety: Rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, and rear cross-traffic alert
- Magnetic Ride Control for an adaptive and smooth driving experience
- Removable roof panel for open-air driving excitement
Ideal for performance enthusiasts looking for a cutting-edge sports car with luxury and advanced technology.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666