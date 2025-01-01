Menu
--tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p data-start=0 data-end=52><strong data-start=0 data-end=50>2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT</strong></p><p data-start=54 data-end=284>This high-performance sports car delivers breathtaking speed, precision handling, and advanced technology. Powered by a <strong data-start=174 data-end=192>6.2L V8 engine</strong> producing <strong data-start=203 data-end=212>495HP</strong>, it’s perfect for those who crave an exhilarating driving experience.</p><h3 data-start=286 data-end=305><strong data-start=290 data-end=303>Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=306 data-end=1087><li data-start=306 data-end=369><strong data-start=308 data-end=325><strong data-start=313 data-end=335>Full-body PPF wrap</strong> </strong>for superior paint protection and a flawless finish.</li><li data-start=306 data-end=369><strong data-start=308 data-end=325>Seating for 2</strong> with premium leather and suede upholstery</li><li data-start=370 data-end=476><strong data-start=372 data-end=414>8-inch touchscreen infotainment system</strong> with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation</li><li data-start=477 data-end=551><strong data-start=479 data-end=508>Performance data recorder</strong> for tracking lap times and driving stats</li><li data-start=552 data-end=620><strong data-start=554 data-end=593>Dual-zone automatic climate control</strong> for personalized comfort</li><li data-start=621 data-end=681><strong data-start=623 data-end=663>Keyless entry with push-button start</strong> for convenience</li><li data-start=682 data-end=754><strong data-start=684 data-end=721>Heated and ventilated front seats</strong> with power-adjustable settings</li><li data-start=755 data-end=833><strong data-start=757 data-end=797>Bose 14-speaker premium audio system</strong> for an immersive sound experience</li><li data-start=834 data-end=950><strong data-start=836 data-end=847>Safety:</strong> Rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, and rear cross-traffic alert</li><li data-start=951 data-end=1026><strong data-start=953 data-end=978>Magnetic Ride Control</strong> for an adaptive and smooth driving experience</li><li data-start=1027 data-end=1087><strong data-start=1029 data-end=1053>Removable roof panel</strong> for open-air driving excitement</li></ul><p data-start=1089 data-end=1199>Ideal for performance enthusiasts looking for a cutting-edge sports car with luxury and advanced technology.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p data-start=1201 data-end=1300 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=1201 data-end=1298>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</strong></p>

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$114,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,959KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YB2D44R5101377

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 1,959 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT

This high-performance sports car delivers breathtaking speed, precision handling, and advanced technology. Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine producing 495HP, it's perfect for those who crave an exhilarating driving experience.

Features:
  Full-body PPF wrap for superior paint protection and a flawless finish.
  Seating for 2 with premium leather and suede upholstery
  8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
  Performance data recorder for tracking lap times and driving stats
  Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
  Keyless entry with push-button start for convenience
  Heated and ventilated front seats with power-adjustable settings
  Bose 14-speaker premium audio system for an immersive sound experience
  Safety: Rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, and rear cross-traffic alert
  Magnetic Ride Control for an adaptive and smooth driving experience
  Removable roof panel for open-air driving excitement

Ideal for performance enthusiasts looking for a cutting-edge sports car with luxury and advanced technology.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

2024 Chevrolet Corvette