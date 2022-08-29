Menu
1900 Custom WATER PUMP S/A

999,999 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Location

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

999,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9064924
  • Stock #: 48170
  • VIN: NOVIN48170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 48170 - LOT #: 424 - RESERVE PRICE: UNRESERVED - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FLEET VEHICLE: THIS VEHICLE IS A COMMERCIALLY OWNED WORK VEHICLE. - UNRESERVED: THIS VEHICLE HAS NO RESERVE PRICE AND WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BID. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

