1971 Mercury Cougar
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,000
+ GST
Used
22,755KM
VIN 1F91H561000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 96584
- Mileage 22,755 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 4.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96584
Lot #: 744
Reserve Price: $1,000
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
5 Digit Odometer: This vehicle's odometer only records mileage up to 99,999.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
**KEY STUCK IN IGINITION** *SPEEDO IN MILES*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
