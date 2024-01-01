Menu
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>1977 CHEVROLET MALIBU CLASSIC </span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>29,494 KM</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>$9000.00+gst</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock #0519</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )</span></p><div style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;>(403) 613-2276 (Cell )</div>

VIN 1d37471488121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 0519
  • Mileage 29,494 KM

Vehicle Description

1977 CHEVROLET MALIBU CLASSIC 
29,494 KM
$9000.00+gst
Stock #0519
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

(403) 613-2276 (Cell )

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

