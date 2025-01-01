$CALL+ tax & licensing
1980 Toyota Land Cruiser
FJ40
1980 Toyota Land Cruiser
FJ40
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,511KM
VIN FJ40318676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 66580
- Mileage 62,511 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 24.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 66580
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
5 Digit Odometer: This vehicle's odometer only records mileage up to 99,999.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
1980 Toyota Land Cruiser