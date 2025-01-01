Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday April 23.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 66734 <br/>Lot #: 621 <br/>Reserve Price: $19,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>5 Digit Odometer: This vehicles odometer only records mileage up to 99,999. <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/> **COMPLETE REPAINT** *AFTERMARKET STEREO* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

1981 Chevrolet Corvette

67,683 KM

Details Description

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1981 Chevrolet Corvette

Watch This Vehicle
12428883

1981 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12428883
  2. 12428883
  3. 12428883
  4. 12428883
  5. 12428883
  6. 12428883
  7. 12428883
  8. 12428883
  9. 12428883
  10. 12428883
  11. 12428883
  12. 12428883
  13. 12428883
  14. 12428883
  15. 12428883
  16. 12428883
  17. 12428883
  18. 12428883
  19. 12428883
  20. 12428883
  21. 12428883
  22. 12428883
  23. 12428883
  24. 12428883
  25. 12428883
  26. 12428883
  27. 12428883
  28. 12428883
  29. 12428883
  30. 12428883
  31. 12428883
  32. 12428883
  33. 12428883
  34. 12428883
  35. 12428883
  36. 12428883
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,683KM
VIN 1G1AY8767BS416388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 66734
  • Mileage 67,683 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday April 23.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 66734
Lot #: 621
Reserve Price: $19,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
5 Digit Odometer: This vehicle's odometer only records mileage up to 99,999.
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
**COMPLETE REPAINT** *AFTERMARKET STEREO*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Nissan Rogue SL 223,397 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 272,093 KM $11,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Accent GLS for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Hyundai Accent GLS 135,925 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
1981 Chevrolet Corvette