OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 50712 
Lot #: 747 
Reserve Price: $950 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
5 Digit Odometer: This vehicles odometer only records mileage up to 99,999. 
 **SERVICE RECORD ON FILE** 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

1983 Mercury ZEPHYR

40,796 KM

Details Description

$950

1983 Mercury ZEPHYR

1983 Mercury ZEPHYR

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$950

Used
40,796KM
VIN 1MEBP86X3DK606036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50712
  • Mileage 40,796 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50712
Lot #: 747
Reserve Price: $950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
5 Digit Odometer: This vehicle's odometer only records mileage up to 99,999.
**SERVICE RECORD ON FILE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

1983 Mercury ZEPHYR