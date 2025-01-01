Menu
Stock #: 70339 
Reserve Price: $4,950 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicles odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct. 
 **1987 MIDI SHORELANDER TRAILER: 1MD8JGW23HH287597** * SKEG DAMAGED * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

1987 CENTURY 4000-CC

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
12495352

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN CEBMF059H687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 70339
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 10.
SALE STARTS AT 10:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 70339
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $4,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
**1987 MIDI SHORELANDER TRAILER: 1MD8JGW23HH287597** * SKEG DAMAGED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

