$9,950+ GST
1987 Chevrolet Corvette
1987 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$9,950
+ GST
Used
93,264KM
VIN 1G1YY2189H5123573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 80324
- Mileage 93,264 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 15.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 80324
Lot #: 499SP
Reserve Price: $9,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
1987 Chevrolet Corvette