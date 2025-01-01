Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 15.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 80324
Lot #: 499SP
Reserve Price: $9,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

1987 Chevrolet Corvette

93,264 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ GST
1987 Chevrolet Corvette

12735843

1987 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$9,950

+ GST

Used
93,264KM
VIN 1G1YY2189H5123573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 80324
  • Mileage 93,264 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 15.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 80324
Lot #: 499SP
Reserve Price: $9,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$9,950

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

1987 Chevrolet Corvette