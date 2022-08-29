Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1989 GMC Sierra 2500

310,760 KM

Details Description

$900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
1989 GMC Sierra 2500

1989 GMC Sierra 2500

SL

Watch This Vehicle

1989 GMC Sierra 2500

SL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9015337
  2. 9015337
  3. 9015337
  4. 9015337
  5. 9015337
  6. 9015337
  7. 9015337
  8. 9015337
  9. 9015337
  10. 9015337
  11. 9015337
  12. 9015337
  13. 9015337
  14. 9015337
  15. 9015337
  16. 9015337
  17. 9015337
  18. 9015337
  19. 9015337
  20. 9015337
  21. 9015337
  22. 9015337
  23. 9015337
  24. 9015337
  25. 9015337
  26. 9015337
  27. 9015337
  28. 9015337
  29. 9015337
  30. 9015337
  31. 9015337
  32. 9015337
  33. 9015337
  34. 9015337
  35. 9015337
  36. 9015337
  37. 9015337
  38. 9015337
  39. 9015337
  40. 9015337
  41. 9015337
  42. 9015337
  43. 9015337
  44. 9015337
  45. 9015337
  46. 9015337
  47. 9015337
  48. 9015337
  49. 9015337
  50. 9015337
Contact Seller

$900

+ taxes & licensing

310,760KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9015337
  • Stock #: 47531
  • VIN: 2GTFC24H2K1504215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 47531
  • Mileage 310,760 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 6.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47531 - LOT #: 660 - RESERVE PRICE: $900 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - **DIFFERENTIAL CLUNKS WHEN DRIVE IS ENGAGED** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 CFMOTO SNYPER 8...
 3,352 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
1993 Crestliner BOAT...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1995 FOUR WINDS Chat...
 248,763 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory