Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1989 Rolls Royce Silver Spur

96,393 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
1989 Rolls Royce Silver Spur

1989 Rolls Royce Silver Spur

-

Watch This Vehicle

1989 Rolls Royce Silver Spur

-

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,393KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5997837
  • Stock #: AA0268
  • VIN: SCAZNO2A5KCX24547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 96,393 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! Now this is a classic car! 1989 Rolls Royce Silver Spur! Gorgeous Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Seats and many more beautiful features!

 

-FINANCING AVAILABLE - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)

 

-WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2017 Ford Mustang V6
 89,000 KM
$220 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Express
 102,588 KM
$210 + tax & lic
2010 Audi A5 S-LINE ...
 178,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory