Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1989 Western Star 4800

283,618 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
1989 Western Star 4800

1989 Western Star 4800

T/A

Watch This Vehicle

1989 Western Star 4800

T/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10340802
  2. 10340802
  3. 10340802
  4. 10340802
  5. 10340802
  6. 10340802
  7. 10340802
  8. 10340802
  9. 10340802
  10. 10340802
  11. 10340802
  12. 10340802
  13. 10340802
  14. 10340802
  15. 10340802
  16. 10340802
  17. 10340802
  18. 10340802
  19. 10340802
  20. 10340802
  21. 10340802
  22. 10340802
  23. 10340802
  24. 10340802
  25. 10340802
  26. 10340802
  27. 10340802
  28. 10340802
  29. 10340802
  30. 10340802
  31. 10340802
  32. 10340802
  33. 10340802
  34. 10340802
  35. 10340802
  36. 10340802
  37. 10340802
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
283,618KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10340802
  • Stock #: 77051
  • VIN: 2WLNCCBE3KK923630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 77051
  • Mileage 283,618 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY AUGUST 30.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 77051 - LOT #: 374 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - * OPERATIONAL * INCLUDES BIN ON REAR OF TRUCK * ODOMETER NOT VERIFIED * GVWR: 27,432 KG - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2020 Ford F-250 SD XLT
 75,198 KM
$41,500 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson
134,370 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix XRS
 285,571 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory