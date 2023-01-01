$17,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-432-3333
1990 BMW 325
E30 Manual
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
587-432-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10244379
- Stock #: GTS2265
- VIN: WBAAA2305LAE72265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 379,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Pristine Body E30 - You wont find a cleaner one. Fresh paint and no rust. Looks even better in person. Manual 5 Speed swapped, No modifications done to the engine besides maintenance. Mechanical has been looked after, Perfect project for a big turbo or Engine swap. Or to just drive as is!
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iqYEPn73dKE9QeKZOD8Rv5jHXVFGdbd1#accident-damage-section
AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.