1990 BMW 325

379,000 KM

Details

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

E30 Manual

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

379,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244379
  • Stock #: GTS2265
  • VIN: WBAAA2305LAE72265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 379,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Pristine Body E30 - You wont find a cleaner one. Fresh paint and no rust. Looks even better in person. Manual 5 Speed swapped, No modifications done to the engine besides maintenance. Mechanical has been looked after, Perfect project for a big turbo or Engine swap. Or to just drive as is!

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iqYEPn73dKE9QeKZOD8Rv5jHXVFGdbd1#accident-damage-section

AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

