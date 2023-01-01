Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1990 FORMULA 206LS 20FT

574 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
1990 FORMULA 206LS 20FT

1990 FORMULA 206LS 20FT

Watch This Vehicle

1990 FORMULA 206LS 20FT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9481809
  2. 9481809
  3. 9481809
  4. 9481809
  5. 9481809
  6. 9481809
  7. 9481809
  8. 9481809
  9. 9481809
  10. 9481809
  11. 9481809
  12. 9481809
  13. 9481809
  14. 9481809
  15. 9481809
  16. 9481809
  17. 9481809
  18. 9481809
  19. 9481809
  20. 9481809
  21. 9481809
  22. 9481809
  23. 9481809
  24. 9481809
  25. 9481809
  26. 9481809
  27. 9481809
  28. 9481809
  29. 9481809
  30. 9481809
  31. 9481809
  32. 9481809
  33. 9481809
  34. 9481809
  35. 9481809
  36. 9481809
  37. 9481809
  38. 9481809
  39. 9481809
  40. 9481809
  41. 9481809
  42. 9481809
  43. 9481809
  44. 9481809
  45. 9481809
  46. 9481809
  47. 9481809
  48. 9481809
  49. 9481809
  50. 9481809
Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

574KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9481809
  • Stock #: 55979
  • VIN: TNRD1153K990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 55979
  • Mileage 574 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 4.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55979 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $6,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - 1990 FREEDOM WHEELS BOAT TRAILER VIN#2ATL08114LM450355 MERC 350 ALPHA ONE ENGINE - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

1990 FORMULA 206LS 2...
 574 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2016 Freightliner M2...
 671,526 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX
 74,764 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory