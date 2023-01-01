$6,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
1990 FORMULA 206LS 20FT
1990 FORMULA 206LS 20FT
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
574KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9481809
- Stock #: 55979
- VIN: TNRD1153K990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 55979
- Mileage 574 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55979 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $6,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - 1990 FREEDOM WHEELS BOAT TRAILER VIN#2ATL08114LM450355 MERC 350 ALPHA ONE ENGINE - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8