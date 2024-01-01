Menu
<div style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>1991 FORD F-150 5.0L V8 4WD </span></div><div style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>130,379 KM</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>$5500.00+gst</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Stock #0526</span></div><div style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS </span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Carfax: </span><span style=color: #222222;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1f1OllZT9an7isGTFW0cJwDpASCyQTgd</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=text-align: inherit;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Website: <a style=color: #1155cc; href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Call or get in touch on Facebook<br /></span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</span></div></div></div></div>

1991 Ford F-150

130,379 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
1991 Ford F-150

SUPERCAB 4WD

1991 Ford F-150

SUPERCAB 4WD

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,379KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEX14N7MKA09821

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,379 KM

1991 FORD F-150 5.0L V8 4WD 130,379 KM$5500.00+gstStock #0526NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1f1OllZT9an7isGTFW0cJwDpASCyQTgdWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-XXXX

403-248-4881

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

1991 Ford F-150