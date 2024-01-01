$5,500+ tax & licensing
1991 Ford F-150
SUPERCAB 4WD
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
130,379KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEX14N7MKA09821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,379 KM
Vehicle Description
1991 FORD F-150 5.0L V8 4WD 130,379 KM$5500.00+gstStock #0526NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1f1OllZT9an7isGTFW0cJwDpASCyQTgdWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
Packages
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
