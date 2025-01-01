Menu
<p data-start=313 data-end=353><strong data-start=313 data-end=353>💥 1993 BUICK REGAL 3.8L V6 FWD 🚗💨</strong></p><p data-start=355 data-end=416>🔥 <em data-start=358 data-end=414>Spacious, reliable, and ready for your next adventure!</em></p><p data-start=418 data-end=600>✅ <strong data-start=420 data-end=432>Mileage:</strong> 139,073 KM<br data-start=443 data-end=446 />✅ <strong data-start=448 data-end=474>Inspected & Certified:</strong> Mechanical Fitness Assessment + Insurance Inspection<br data-start=527 data-end=530 />✅ <strong data-start=532 data-end=552>Carfax Available: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZwTy0ELwvK2Tb4u8P5giWv9TNsT9a%2B2T</strong><br data-start=552 data-end=555 />✅ <strong data-start=557 data-end=569>Stock #:</strong> 0580<br data-start=574 data-end=577 />💰 <strong data-start=580 data-end=590>Price:</strong> $1800.00+ GST</p><p data-start=602 data-end=683>🌐 <strong data-start=605 data-end=628>View more vehicles:</strong> <a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer target=_new rel=noopener data-start=629 data-end=683>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></p><p data-start=685 data-end=808>📞 <strong data-start=688 data-end=720>Contact JJ Auto Sales Today!</strong><br data-start=720 data-end=723 />📲 <strong data-start=726 data-end=735>Call:</strong> (403) 248-4881 <em data-start=751 data-end=762>(8am–5pm)</em><br data-start=762 data-end=765 />💬 <strong data-start=768 data-end=777>Text:</strong> (403) 971-9713 <em data-start=793 data-end=806>(TEXT ONLY)</em></p><p> </p><p data-start=810 data-end=896>🔥 <em data-start=813 data-end=896>Affordable, comfortable, and built to last — don’t miss out on this classic ride!</em></p>

1993 Buick Regal

139,073 KM

$1,800

+ GST
1993 Buick Regal

4dr Sedan Limited

13106414

1993 Buick Regal

4dr Sedan Limited

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

View Carfax Report

$1,800

+ GST

Used
139,073KM
Good Condition
VIN 2G4WD51L5P1444859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Fog Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

1993 Buick Regal