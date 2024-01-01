Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 44050 <br/>Lot #: RV008R <br/>Reserve Price: $3,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * TOW - DRIVESHAFT DETACHED * NO SLIDES * CUMMINS ONAN 4000 * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

1993 COBRA INDUSTRIES CORDOBA CA13

62,166 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1993 COBRA INDUSTRIES CORDOBA CA13

Watch This Vehicle
12014185

1993 COBRA INDUSTRIES CORDOBA CA13

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12014185
  2. 12014185
  3. 12014185
  4. 12014185
  5. 12014185
  6. 12014185
  7. 12014185
  8. 12014185
  9. 12014185
  10. 12014185
  11. 12014185
  12. 12014185
  13. 12014185
  14. 12014185
  15. 12014185
  16. 12014185
  17. 12014185
  18. 12014185
  19. 12014185
  20. 12014185
  21. 12014185
  22. 12014185
  23. 12014185
  24. 12014185
  25. 12014185
  26. 12014185
  27. 12014185
  28. 12014185
  29. 12014185
  30. 12014185
  31. 12014185
  32. 12014185
  33. 12014185
  34. 12014185
  35. 12014185
  36. 12014185
  37. 12014185
  38. 12014185
  39. 12014185
  40. 12014185
  41. 12014185
  42. 12014185
  43. 12014185
  44. 12014185
  45. 12014185
  46. 12014185
  47. 12014185
  48. 12014185
  49. 12014185
  50. 12014185
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,166KM
VIN 1GBKP37N6N3318416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 44050
  • Mileage 62,166 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44050
Lot #: RV008R
Reserve Price: $3,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* TOW - DRIVESHAFT DETACHED * NO SLIDES * CUMMINS ONAN 4000 *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford Edge SEL 337,709 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE PHEV for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Ford Escape SE PHEV 75,409 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 165,601 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
1993 COBRA INDUSTRIES CORDOBA CA13