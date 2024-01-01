$3,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
1993 COBRA INDUSTRIES CORDOBA CA13
1993 COBRA INDUSTRIES CORDOBA CA13
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,166KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GBKP37N6N3318416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 44050
- Mileage 62,166 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44050
Lot #: RV008R
Reserve Price: $3,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* TOW - DRIVESHAFT DETACHED * NO SLIDES * CUMMINS ONAN 4000 *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44050
Lot #: RV008R
Reserve Price: $3,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* TOW - DRIVESHAFT DETACHED * NO SLIDES * CUMMINS ONAN 4000 *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2013 Ford Edge SEL 337,709 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SE PHEV 75,409 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 165,601 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
1993 COBRA INDUSTRIES CORDOBA CA13