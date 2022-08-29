Menu
1993 Crestliner BOAT S/A

999,999 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

1993 Crestliner BOAT S/A

1993 Crestliner BOAT S/A

1993 Crestliner BOAT S/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9015361
  Stock #: 47558
  VIN: NOR35439K293

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47558 - LOT #: RV013 - RESERVE PRICE: UNRESERVED - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - UNRESERVED: THIS VEHICLE HAS NO RESERVE PRICE AND WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BID. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

