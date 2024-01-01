Menu
1993 GMC SAFARI HANDICAP VAN 
4.3L V6 RWD 
99,475 KM
$6400.00+gst
Stock #0523
NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ukUOmZKBGPFB8F%2FyoQwaRQBYZHCJci5O
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm
(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

VIN 1GKDM19Z0PB537516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,475 KM

Vehicle Description

1993 GMC SAFARI HANDICAP VAN 4.3L V6 RWD 
99,475 KM$6400.00+gstStock #0523NO REPORTED ACCIDENTSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ukUOmZKBGPFB8F%2FyoQwaRQBYZHCJci5OWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)      

