$6,400+ tax & licensing
1993 GMC Safari
Passenger Van EXT
1993 GMC Safari
Passenger Van EXT
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,475KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKDM19Z0PB537516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 99,475 KM
Vehicle Description
1993 GMC SAFARI HANDICAP VAN 4.3L V6 RWD
99,475 KM$6400.00+gstStock #0523NO REPORTED ACCIDENTSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ukUOmZKBGPFB8F%2FyoQwaRQBYZHCJci5OWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
1993 GMC Safari