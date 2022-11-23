Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1993 Mazda 626 CRONOS

87,405 KM

Details Description

$1,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
1993 Mazda 626 CRONOS

1993 Mazda 626 CRONOS

Watch This Vehicle

1993 Mazda 626 CRONOS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9407140
  2. 9407140
  3. 9407140
  4. 9407140
  5. 9407140
  6. 9407140
  7. 9407140
  8. 9407140
  9. 9407140
  10. 9407140
  11. 9407140
  12. 9407140
  13. 9407140
  14. 9407140
  15. 9407140
  16. 9407140
  17. 9407140
  18. 9407140
  19. 9407140
  20. 9407140
  21. 9407140
  22. 9407140
  23. 9407140
  24. 9407140
  25. 9407140
  26. 9407140
  27. 9407140
  28. 9407140
  29. 9407140
  30. 9407140
  31. 9407140
Contact Seller

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,405KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9407140
  • Stock #: 55717
  • VIN: 1YVGE22B5P5134746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55717
  • Mileage 87,405 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 20.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55717 - LOT #: 697 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Ford F-250 SD XLT
 149,591 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Acura MDX Touring
 111,864 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2002 Suzuki Aerio
299,229 KM
$1,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory