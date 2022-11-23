1993 Mazda 626 CRONOS

$1,900 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 4 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9407140

9407140 Stock #: 55717

55717 VIN: 1YVGE22B5P5134746

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55717

Mileage 87,405 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.