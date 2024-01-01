Menu
Stock #: 44352 
Lot #: 401R 
Reserve Price: Not Set 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

1994 Chevrolet Corvette

154,888 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,888KM
VIN 1G1YY22P9R5102245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 44352
  • Mileage 154,888 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 3.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44352
Lot #: 401R
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

