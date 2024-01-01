1994 Mazda B-Series

Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 1.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38447
Lot #: 775
Reserve Price: $1,450
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
**NON ORIGINAL STEP-SIDE BOX** *AFTERMARKET STEREO*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.

275,811 KM

Details Description

Location

Used
275,811KM
VIN 4F4CR16X9RTM25703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 38447
  • Mileage 275,811 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 1.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38447
Lot #: 775
Reserve Price: $1,450
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
**NON ORIGINAL STEP-SIDE BOX** *AFTERMARKET STEREO*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

