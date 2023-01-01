$50,988+ tax & licensing
GT Motor Sports South
1994 Mazda RX-7
FD Manual RHD
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
77,251KM
- Listing ID: 10244385
- Stock #: GTS5099
- VIN: FD3S-305099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 77,251 KM
Vehicle Description
JDM Legend! The FD's Speak for Themselves on performance, styling and handling. This FD is ready to drive and looks even better in person.
This FD some great modifications, is very fast, and the body is 10/10. This is going to be one of the cleanest examples of an FD you will ever see.
