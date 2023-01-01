Menu
1994 Mazda RX-7

77,251 KM

Details Description

$50,988

+ tax & licensing
$50,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

1994 Mazda RX-7

1994 Mazda RX-7

FD Manual RHD

1994 Mazda RX-7

FD Manual RHD

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,988

+ taxes & licensing

77,251KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244385
  • Stock #: GTS5099
  • VIN: FD3S-305099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 77,251 KM

Vehicle Description

JDM Legend! The FD's Speak for Themselves on performance, styling and handling. This FD is ready to drive and looks even better in person. 

 

This FD some great modifications, is very fast, and the body is 10/10.  This is going to be one of the cleanest examples of an FD you will ever see.

 

587-432-3333

 

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

 

VIN: FD3S-305099

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-XXXX

587-432-3333

