Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1995 Toyota Camry

206,002 KM

Details Description Features

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
1995 Toyota Camry

1995 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

1995 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

206,002KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8898961
  • Stock #: 0326
  • VIN: 4T1SK12E7SU539191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,002 KM

Vehicle Description

1995 TOYOTA CAMRY LE 2.2L 4cyl. FWD  206,002 KM$2300.00+gstStock # 0326ACTIVE STATUSTIRES: 1. TOYO OBSERVE GSI-5 [11/32] LIKE NEW            2. MICHELIN HARMONY [6/32]FEATURES: COLD A/C, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=beqGMMwLygErg8uJcxCEh72IUeCYKD8QWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

1995 Toyota Camry LE
 206,002 KM
$2,300 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic 4DR...
 266,656 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
2005 Dodge SX 2.0 4D...
 196,449 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory