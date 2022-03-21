$2,300+ tax & licensing
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
1995 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
206,002KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8898961
- Stock #: 0326
- VIN: 4T1SK12E7SU539191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
