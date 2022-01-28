Menu
1995 Toyota Corolla

176,150 KM

Details Description Features

$2,488

+ tax & licensing
$2,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

1995 Toyota Corolla

1995 Toyota Corolla

Base

1995 Toyota Corolla

Base

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$2,488

+ taxes & licensing

176,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8225916
  • Stock #: 077147
  • VIN: 2T1AE04B3SC077147

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 176,150 KM

Vehicle Description

1995TOYOTA COROLLA WITH ONLY 176,150 KMS!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Wheel Covers,Temporary Spare Tire,Manual Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Automatic Headlights,Bucket Seats,Cloth Seats,Remote Trunk Release,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Child S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-XXXX

403-770-9294

