$2,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
1996 Dodge Caravan
3dr LE 113" WB
1996 Dodge Caravan
3dr LE 113" WB
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,305KM
Good Condition
VIN 1B4GP55R9TB278514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 181,305 KM
Vehicle Description
1996 DODGE CARAVAN LE 3.3L V6 FWD 181,305 KM$2200.00+gstStock #0524Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sjNpM6j2nhDyIrXQ9Y1IwDPSQAzU6oGnWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm
(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
1996 Dodge Caravan