Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>1996 DODGE CARAVAN LE 3.3L V6 FWD </span></div><div style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>181,305 KM</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>$2200.00+gst</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Stock #0524</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Carfax: </span><span style=color: #222222;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sjNpM6j2nhDyIrXQ9Y1IwDPSQAzU6oGn</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=text-align: inherit;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Website: jjautosalescalgary.ca</span></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Call or get in touch on Facebook<br /></span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</span></div></div></div></div>

1996 Dodge Caravan

181,305 KM

Details Description Features

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1996 Dodge Caravan

3dr LE 113" WB

Watch This Vehicle

1996 Dodge Caravan

3dr LE 113" WB

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1727199101
  2. 1727199101
  3. 1727199077
  4. 1727199102
  5. 1727199101
  6. 1727199235
  7. 1727199395
  8. 1727199395
  9. 1727199395
  10. 1727199395
  11. 1727199395
  12. 1727199395
  13. 1727199395
  14. 1727199395
  15. 1727199395
  16. 1727199395
  17. 1727199395
  18. 1727199395
  19. 1727199272
  20. 1727199395
  21. 1727199395
  22. 1727199273
  23. 1727199273
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,305KM
Good Condition
VIN 1B4GP55R9TB278514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 181,305 KM

Vehicle Description

1996 DODGE CARAVAN LE 3.3L V6 FWD 181,305 KM$2200.00+gstStock #0524Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sjNpM6j2nhDyIrXQ9Y1IwDPSQAzU6oGnWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 1996 Dodge Caravan 3dr LE 113
1996 Dodge Caravan 3dr LE 113" WB 181,305 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 1993 GMC Safari Passenger Van EXT for sale in Calgary, AB
1993 GMC Safari Passenger Van EXT 99,475 KM $6,400 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
1996 Dodge Caravan