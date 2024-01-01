Menu
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 40717 
Lot #: 566 
Reserve Price: $8,500 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Hail Damage: Hail Damage. 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

1997 BMW Z3

178,410 KM

$8,500

1997 BMW Z3

1997 BMW Z3

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,410KM
VIN 4USCJ3329VLC04081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 40717
  • Mileage 178,410 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40717
Lot #: 566
Reserve Price: $8,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

1997 BMW Z3