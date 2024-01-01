$8,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
1997 BMW Z3
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,410KM
VIN 4USCJ3329VLC04081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 40717
- Mileage 178,410 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40717
Lot #: 566
Reserve Price: $8,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
