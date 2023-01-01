Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1997 Ford EXPLORER XL

152,000 KM

Details Description

$950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
1997 Ford EXPLORER XL

1997 Ford EXPLORER XL

Watch This Vehicle

1997 Ford EXPLORER XL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10281015
  2. 10281015
  3. 10281015
  4. 10281015
  5. 10281015
  6. 10281015
  7. 10281015
  8. 10281015
  9. 10281015
  10. 10281015
  11. 10281015
  12. 10281015
  13. 10281015
  14. 10281015
  15. 10281015
  16. 10281015
  17. 10281015
  18. 10281015
  19. 10281015
  20. 10281015
  21. 10281015
  22. 10281015
  23. 10281015
  24. 10281015
  25. 10281015
  26. 10281015
  27. 10281015
  28. 10281015
  29. 10281015
  30. 10281015
Contact Seller

$950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10281015
  • Stock #: 75538
  • VIN: 1FMCU24E9VUD33473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 75538
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 15.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 75538 - LOT #: 507 - RESERVE PRICE: $950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - **PASSENGER SIDE DOOR LOCK INOPERABLE** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2001 CARAVELLE 209BR
350 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
1998 Chevrolet Corve...
 82,615 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 96,925 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory