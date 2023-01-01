1997 Freightliner FLD120

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 0 4 2 , 9 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10093275

10093275 Stock #: 56087

56087 VIN: 2FUYDSEB3VA862145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 1,042,935 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.