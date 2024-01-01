Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 51763 <br/>Lot #: 618 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,450 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/> **FUEL GUAGE INOPERABLE** *AFTERMARKET STEREO/NAVIGATION* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

1997 Land Rover Range Rover

246,991 KM

Details Description

$1,450

+ tax & licensing
1997 Land Rover Range Rover

12042289

1997 Land Rover Range Rover

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
246,991KM
VIN SALPV1247VA351598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51763
  • Mileage 246,991 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 51763
Lot #: 618
Reserve Price: $1,450
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
**FUEL GUAGE INOPERABLE** *AFTERMARKET STEREO/NAVIGATION*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

