Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f4a5/32.png alt=💥 loading=lazy data-emoji=💥 aria-label=💥 /> <strong>1998 GMC Safari 4.3L V6 RWD</strong> <img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f4a5/32.png alt=💥 loading=lazy data-emoji=💥 aria-label=💥 /><br /><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f690/32.png alt=🚐 loading=lazy data-emoji=🚐 aria-label=🚐 /> Strong • Spacious • Reliable</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f4cf/32.png alt=📏 loading=lazy data-emoji=📏 aria-label=📏 /> <strong>Mileage:</strong> 209,406 KM<br /><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f3f7/32.png alt=🏷 loading=lazy data-emoji=🏷 aria-label=🏷 /> <strong>Price:</strong> $2500.00+GST<br /><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f194/32.png alt=🆔 loading=lazy data-emoji=🆔 aria-label=🆔 /> <strong>Stock #:</strong> 0583</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f525/32.png alt=🔥 loading=lazy data-emoji=🔥 aria-label=🔥 /> <strong>Comes With:</strong><br /><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/2705/32.png alt=✅ loading=lazy data-emoji=✅ aria-label=✅ /> Mechanical Fitness Assessment (Certified Mechanic)<br /><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/2705/32.png alt=✅ loading=lazy data-emoji=✅ aria-label=✅ /> Insurance Inspection<br /><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/2705/32.png alt=✅ loading=lazy data-emoji=✅ aria-label=✅ /> FREE Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jZOdkZw85RM1X8itWYxQN5KCoJMUuGof</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f310/32.png alt=🌐 loading=lazy data-emoji=🌐 aria-label=🌐 /> <strong>More Info:</strong> <a class=gmail-decorated-link style=color: #1155cc; href=https://jjautosalescalgary.ca/ rel=noopener>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f4de/32.png alt=📞 loading=lazy data-emoji=📞 aria-label=📞 /> <strong>Call us:</strong> (403) 248-4881 (8am–5pm)<br /><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f4ac/32.png alt=💬 loading=lazy data-emoji=💬 aria-label=💬 /> <strong>Text only:</strong> (403) 971-9713</p><hr style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f4a8/32.png alt=💨 loading=lazy data-emoji=💨 aria-label=💨 /> Ready to haul, cruise, or camp — this classic GMC Safari is built to last!<br />Message us today before it’s gone! <img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/16.0/1f525/32.png alt=🔥 loading=lazy data-emoji=🔥 aria-label=🔥 /></p>

1998 GMC Safari

209,406 KM

Details Description

$2,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

1998 GMC Safari

Ext 111" WB RWD

Watch This Vehicle
13130999

1998 GMC Safari

Ext 111" WB RWD

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1761951190
  2. 1761951188
  3. 1761951190
  4. 1761951189
  5. 1761951191
  6. 1761951188
  7. 1761951190
  8. 1761951189
  9. 1761951190
  10. 1761951189
  11. 1761951187
  12. 1761951190
  13. 1761951190
  14. 1761951190
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$2,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,406KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GKDM19W6WB520840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 209,406 KM

Vehicle Description

 1998 GMC Safari 4.3L V6 RWD 
 Strong • Spacious • Reliable

 Mileage: 209,406 KM
 Price: $2500.00+GST
 Stock #: 0583

 Comes With:
 Mechanical Fitness Assessment (Certified Mechanic)
 Insurance Inspection
 FREE Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jZOdkZw85RM1X8itWYxQN5KCoJMUuGof

 More Info: jjautosalescalgary.ca

 Call us: (403) 248-4881 (8am–5pm)
 Text only: (403) 971-9713

 Ready to haul, cruise, or camp — this classic GMC Safari is built to last!
Message us today before it’s gone! 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2004 Subaru Forester XS for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Subaru Forester XS 192,142 KM $3,200 + GST
Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Jeep Liberty Sport 234,323 KM $3,800 + GST
Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Chrysler 200 Limited 235,895 KM $3,700 + GST

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ GST>

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

1998 GMC Safari