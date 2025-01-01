$2,500+ GST
1998 GMC Safari
Ext 111" WB RWD
1998 GMC Safari
Ext 111" WB RWD
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
$2,500
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 209,406 KM
Vehicle Description
1998 GMC Safari 4.3L V6 RWD
Strong • Spacious • Reliable
Mileage: 209,406 KM
Price: $2500.00+GST
Stock #: 0583
Comes With:
Mechanical Fitness Assessment (Certified Mechanic)
Insurance Inspection
FREE Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jZOdkZw85RM1X8itWYxQN5KCoJMUuGof
More Info: jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call us: (403) 248-4881 (8am–5pm)
Text only: (403) 971-9713
Ready to haul, cruise, or camp — this classic GMC Safari is built to last!
Message us today before it’s gone!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-248-4881