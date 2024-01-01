1998 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
1998 GMC SIERRA 5.7L V8 4WD
195,748 KM
$3900.00+gst
Stock #0521
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aJRA6Rrs%2B6Iv5Xsx0xXPsMK%2BEdEwOd%2B6
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Used
195,748KM
Good Condition
VIN 2gtek19r1w1531941

Packages

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

