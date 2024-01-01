$3,900+ tax & licensing
1998 GMC Sierra 1500
Ext Cab 141.5" WB 4WD
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 521
- Mileage 195,748 KM
Vehicle Description
1998 GMC SIERRA 5.7L V8 4WD
195,748 KM
$3900.00+gst
Stock #0521
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aJRA6Rrs%2B6Iv5Xsx0xXPsMK%2BEdEwOd%2B6
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881