1998 Honda CR-V

313,269 KM

$1,300

+ tax & licensing
$1,300

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

EX

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$1,300

+ taxes & licensing

313,269KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5814984
  • Stock #: 0071
  • VIN: jhlrd1851wc802410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 313,269 KM

Vehicle Description

1998 Honda CR-V EX 2.0L 4WD 

313,269 KM

$1300.00

Stock # 0071
Active Status

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=rD0RytBXBVuELzP0gzWJ0YuLAg%2bqbPre

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

