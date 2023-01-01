Menu
1998 Honda CR-V

341,745 KM

Details Description

$1,600

+ tax & licensing
$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

341,745KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 61195
  • Mileage 341,745 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 28.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 61195 - LOT #: 525 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,600 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - **EXHAUST STRAIGHT PIPED - NO CATALYTIC CONVERTER** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

