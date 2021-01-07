Menu
173,211 KM

CE

CE

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

173,211KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6510433
  • Stock #: 0126
  • VIN: 4T1BG22K1WU340740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,211 KM

Vehicle Description

1998 Toyota Camry CE 2.2L 4cyl. FWD

173,211 KM

$ 1900.00+gst

Stock # 0126
Active Status, NO ACCIDENTS!

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

 

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SVK6CZWZEFqPI5nBJvnE%2BIPwG%2Fy6Q0n0
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat

