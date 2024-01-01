Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>1999 FORD F-150 5.4L V8 4WD </div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;> 255,621 KM</span></div><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: arial, sans-serif;>$2500.00+gst</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Stock #0543</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><div style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Carfax: </span><span style=color: #222222;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y878gtCbHxhsqYd3%2BtebvIWO1K%2BKmjms</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=text-align: inherit;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Website: <a style=color: #1155cc; href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</span><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;><br /></span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</span></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div>

1999 Ford F-150

255,621 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1999 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1729894843
  2. 1729894844
  3. 1729894836
  4. 1729894842
  5. 1729894844
  6. 1729894841
  7. 1729894842
  8. 1729894843
  9. 1729894844
  10. 1729894843
  11. 1729894840
  12. 1729894839
  13. 1729894839
  14. 1729894845
  15. 1729894844
  16. 1729894845
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
255,621KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FTRX18L5XCA82091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 255,621 KM

Vehicle Description

1999 FORD F-150 5.4L V8 4WD  255,621 KM$2500.00+gstStock #0543Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y878gtCbHxhsqYd3%2BtebvIWO1K%2BKmjmsWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro 3dr AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Chevrolet Astro 3dr AWD 271,143 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota Sienna 4dr CE 8-Passenger for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Toyota Sienna 4dr CE 8-Passenger 447,820 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 4dr Quad Cab 139
1998 Dodge Ram 1500 4dr Quad Cab 139" WB 4WD 175,121 KM $3,800 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
1999 Ford F-150