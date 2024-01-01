$2,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
1999 Ford F-150
1999 Ford F-150
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$2,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
287,173KM
VIN 2FTZX1725XCA18089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 43796
- Mileage 287,173 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43796
Lot #: 765
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*RADIO INOPERABLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$2,900
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
1999 Ford F-150