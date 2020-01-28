1999 Honda CR-V EX 2.0L 4WD 274,567 KM $1900.00 Stock # 0025 Active Status Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection. Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=VL6t%2fqqjuMcU8VknX9gkrfBhSvKuNvCk Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details (403) 612-8289 (403) 248-4881



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hitch

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels

