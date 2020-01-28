Menu
Account
Sign In

1999 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 274,567KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4565451
  • Stock #: 0025
  • VIN: JHLRD1853XC807769
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

 1999 Honda CR-V EX 2.0L 4WD

274,567 KM

$1900.00

Stock # 0025

Active Status

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=VL6t%2fqqjuMcU8VknX9gkrfBhSvKuNvCk

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 

 (403) 612-8289

 (403) 248-4881


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2007 Mazda MAZDA5 GT
 243,922 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus Tita...
 208,128 KM
$5,200 + tax & lic
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Send A Message