1999 Jayco Designer
FIFTH WHEEL SERIES 3710 RLTS

Stock #: 30882
Lot #: RV007R
Reserve Price: $5,000

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* TRIPLE SLIDE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

1999 Jayco Designer

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
1999 Jayco Designer

FIFTH WHEEL SERIES 3710 RLTS

1999 Jayco Designer

FIFTH WHEEL SERIES 3710 RLTS

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1UJCJ02R8X1KH0230

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 30882
Lot #: RV007R
Reserve Price: $5,000
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* TRIPLE SLIDE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

1999 Jayco Designer